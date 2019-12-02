EDDIE VAN HALEN - New EVH Red Frankenstein High Top Sneakers Available Video Trailer

The Van Halen Store is offering the EVH Red Frankenstein High Top Sneakers, the all-new classic high-top sneaker from legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

- Featuring the iconic 'Frankenstein' design with Red, Black and White Stripes.

- Superior quality and comfort

- Vulcanized construction, durable canvas and rubber soles

- Similar to Chucks basketball shoe

- Featuring "5150" running verticle on the back

- Printed "EVH" logo on the tongue, heel, sole, and insole

Order here, and watch a video trailer below: