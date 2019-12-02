EDDIE VAN HALEN - New EVH Red Frankenstein High Top Sneakers Available Video Trailer
December 2, 2019, an hour ago
The Van Halen Store is offering the EVH Red Frankenstein High Top Sneakers, the all-new classic high-top sneaker from legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen.
- Featuring the iconic 'Frankenstein' design with Red, Black and White Stripes.
- Superior quality and comfort
- Vulcanized construction, durable canvas and rubber soles
- Similar to Chucks basketball shoe
- Featuring "5150" running verticle on the back
- Printed "EVH" logo on the tongue, heel, sole, and insole
Order here, and watch a video trailer below: