EDDIE VAN HALEN-Owned 2000 Black Ferrari 550 Custom Race Car Going To Auction This Wednesday

An Eddie Van Halen-owned 2000 black Ferrari 550 custom race car is set to hit the auction block this Wednesday, July 22, at 9 AM.

Says Gotta Have Rock And Roll, "Here's an opportunity of a lifetime to own something that belonged to Guitar God Eddie Van Halen. His 2000 550 Ferrari custom 6 speed race car with only 28,000 miles. Imagine owning and driving Eddie Van Halen's Ferrari! This is the ultimate collector's item. The Ferrari is in excellent working condition. VIN ZFFZS49A7Y0118483, and has been maintained and treated with care. The Ferrari comes with the original registration in the name of Edward Van Halen and an original renewal in Eddie's name. This Ferrari can be the highlight of any collection, museum, or car show!!!! Also comes with a Gotta Have Rock & Roll® Certificate of Authenticity."

The car is expected to fetch between $150,000 - $200,000.

(Photo - Gotta Have Rock And Roll)