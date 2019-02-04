EDDIE VAN HALEN Plays DEEP PURPLE / RITCHIE BLACKMORE Riffs; Rare Video Streaming

In this rare video, Eddie Van Halen is seen backstage having fun with some Deep Purple/Ritchie Blackmore riffs including "Hard Lovin' Man" (In Rock), "Speed King" (In Rock) and "Space Truckin'" (Machine Head).

The Van Halen Store is selling new Eddie Van Halen vintage styled ’78 outerwear available as a full-zip jacket or pullover.

Boasting high-quality stitching, callout features include:

-"1978" design logo on the front

-Full "poster design" image on the back

-Distressed look from a vintage wash

-Jersey lined hood

-Heavy gauge drawcord with metal eyelets

-1" ribbing at cuffs and waistband

-With soft and warm cotton/polyester blend fleece on the inside and jersey on the outside, it's the look of yesteryear with legit warmth.