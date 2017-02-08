EDDIE VAN HALEN Reaches Out To Fan With Cancer Via FaceTime

WWAY TV3 is reporting that Eddie Van Halen recently had a FaceTime conversation with a fan who is battling prostate cancer.

North Carolina resident Michael Brewer, 54, was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease in 2013 and has since contracted chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. He is terminally ill and receives care from Lower Cape Fear Hospice. recently, Brewer had a FaceTime conversation with guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Check out the footage below.

Brewer's wife Julie posted the following message on Facebook along with photos of the meeting:

"Soooo…this just happened! Eddie & his wife Janie were simply amazing! Felt like we were sitting and chatting with a close friend! Thanks to Eddie & Janie Van Halen & everyone at LCFH for making Michael's dream come true! Eddie still has the best smile."

Eddie Van Halen is a cancer survivor. Speaking to Esquire in 2012, he explained that the doctors found and removed cancer cells from his throat in 2011, and the following fall removed another small chunk of his tongue for the same reason. He explains, “I haven’t talked about this, because I don’t talk about this.” It had previously been thought that the guitar legend had been cancer-free for years following the initial 2000 diagnosis and treatment on his tongue.