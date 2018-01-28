EDDIE VAN HALEN Suing Videographer Over Unreleased Rehearsal Footage

TMZ is reporting that Eddie Van Halen is suing videographer Andrew Bennett over rehearsal footage shot in 2006 featuring himself, his son Wolfgang (bass), and Alex Van Halen (drums). The footage was originally meant to be used for a DVD or video project, but Eddie decided against using it. Bennett claimed he was never paid for his services and threatened to release the video, but a settlement was reached in 2015 with Eddie getting the rights to the footage.

Eddie now claims Bennett is now trying to sell the footage. Bennett's site 5150vault.com was suspended for copyright infringement after a trailer surfaced online, but he soon launched a new one with a similar agenda. Eddie has since asked a judge to order the removal of the video, prevent Bennett from releasing or selling footage, and is also suing for damages.

Eddie Van Halen's prized guitar donated to the Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio was returned to the restaurant back in November 2017 by a Good Samaritan, reports KENS 5.

SAPD tells KENS 5 that someone reportedly walked into the hotel, took the guitar off the wall, and discarded it on the River Walk. A Good Samaritan reportedly saw the guitar and brought it back to the restaurant.

Investigators said employees noticed the iconic instrument missing from the wall just before 1 AM. Police found a side door to the restaurant open but could not say if the thief was a customer or someone who slipped in for the caper.

The guitar is called the "Frankenstrat." It is reportedly worth, at least, $100,000. It is not clear if the restaurant had surveillance camera near the area where the guitar once hung on the wall.