EDDIE VAN HALEN’s Iconic Frankenstein Guitar Arrives At Price The “Everyday Musician Can Afford”

Widely regarded as the most recognizable electric guitar ever, Eddie Van Halen’s iconic and revered Frankenstein™ guitar now comes your way with a price tag the everyday musician can afford in the form of the EVH® Striped Series Frankie.

Sporting Eddie’s famed red with white-and-black-striped paint job and a worn-in reliced look, the all-new Frankie features a basswood Stratocaster®-style body paired to a graphite-reinforced quartersawn maple neck. An oiled finish on the back of the neck allows for hours of playing comfort, while the 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets was designed for fast and furious playing styles.

Routed for an HSS pickup configuration just like Eddie’s original, Frankie features an EVH Wolfgang® humbucking bridge pickup with a dummy Strat® neck pickup and a dummy five-way blade housed in the middle position.

A sturdy and dependable EVH-branded Floyd Rose® locking trem and Floyd Rose locking nut work in tandem for precise tuning even with extreme changes in pitch, while the EVH D-Tuna® retunes to drop-D and back with strict accuracy at the flick of a finger.

Other unique features include a white skirted Strat-style single volume control knob (labeled “tone”), custom black pickguard, reliced chrome hardware, standard strap buttons and EVH neck plate.

Find additional information at EVHgear.com.