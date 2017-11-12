EDEN'S CURSE Issue The Demo & Bootleg Series CD And DVD Sets

A&D Records, with permission from AFM Records, now present Eden's Curse - The Demo & Bootleg Series.

The Demo Series CDs 1 to 5 feature the original songwriter demos from all five studio albums starting with Eden's Curse (2007), The Second Coming (2008), Trinity (2011), Symphony Of Sin (2013) up to Cardinal (2016). Volume 1 is a 5CD set featuring all five discs in one collectors piece jewel case.

Each booklet contains individual track notes from the main songwriter Paul Logue, a total of 76 tracks,12 previously unreleased songs and some lead vocal performances from names such as David Readman (Pink Cream 69, Voodoo Circle, Almanac), Steve Grimmett (Grim Reaper, Lionsheart) and Carsten Lizard Schulz (Evidence One, Domain).

Witness the true evolution of the Eden's Curse song as you hear how each songs was crafted by the writers and how they progressed and blossomed into the anthems that you know today.

The Bootleg Series DVD's 1 to 6 includes over 8 hours of never seen before concert footage from the band's debut tour with Stratovarius, their only appearance on US soil at Melodic Rock Fest 2, their appearance at Hard Rock Hell festival, their first live show with Nikola Mijic on vocals at Firefest to their recent Symphony Of Sin and Cardinal UK Tours.

