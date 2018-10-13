EDEN'S CURSE Team Up With MOB RULES And DEGREED For UK Tour

Multinational melodic hard rockers, Eden's Curse, will team up with Mob Rules and Degreed for a tasty triple billing in the UK in April 2019. Eden's Curse are touring in support of the upcoming Testament - The Best Of Eden’s Curse album, which will be released by AFM Records on November 2nd.

"Mob Rules have been one of my favourite bands for many years and when we were putting the tour together with our booking agency, their brilliant new album Beast Reborn dropped and we also signed to the same Lucky Bob Music Agency. The omens were there and it just made perfect sense, as musically we are not too dissimilar and they haven't been to the UK in many years," says bassist Paul Logue.

Paul went onto add, "I had been hearing the name Degreed for a few years now, but never seen or heard them. Eventually I caught them opening for H.E.A.T last year and they were absolutely brilliant. We then followed them on the bill at MelodicRock Fest - Scandinavia in Sweden, earlier this summer, and I loved what I saw and kept them in mind as possible future touring partners. I'm really glad they accepted our offer. I think it makes it a brilliant package for the fans. Expect an evening of gigantic guitars, titanic choruses and fist pumping anthems!".

Tour dates:

April

14 - The Underworld Camden - London, England

15 - Trillians Newcastle - Newcastle, England

16 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, England

17 - Eleven - Stoke, England

18 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, England

19 - Corporation - Sheffield, England

20 - Muni Arts Centre - Pontypridd, Wales

21 - The Garage G2 - Glasgow, Scotland

Tickets on sale here.

Testament - The Best Of Eden’s Curse is a two disc CD set that features 14 songs, covering all five studio albums, on CD1 and a bonus disc The Best Of The Bonus Tracks on CD2, which includes a brand new song "Forever".

The full tracklisting for Testament – The Best Of Eden’s Curse is as follows:

CD 1 – The Best Of Eden’s Curse

"Symphony Of Sin"

"Masquerade Ball"

"Black Widow" (Featuring Andi Deris)

"The Great Pretender"

"Fly Away"

"No Holy Man" (Featuring James Labrie)

"Sell Your Soul"

"Jerusalem Sleeps"

"Unconditional" (Featuring Liv Kristine)

"Judgement Day"

"Jericho"

"Unbreakable"

"Evil & Divine"

"Angels & Demons" (Featuring Pamela Moore)

CD2: The Best Of The Bonus Tracks

"Forever" (New Song)

"Man Against The World" (2016)

"Time To Breathe" (2013)

"Fallen From Grace" (Acoustic)

"Unchain The Night"

"Children Of The Tide" (Piano)

"Never The Sinner"

"Guardian Angel" (Acoustic)

"Prisoner Of The Past"

"Sail On" (Acoustic)

"After The Love Is Gone" (Acoustic)

"Fly Away" (Acoustic)

"The Voice Inside" (Acoustic)

"Eden's Curse" (Acoustic)

"We have two very definite periods of the band, with two vocalists, almost like the Old and New Testaments, which was the influence behind the title and the artwork. Working closely with AFM we compiled a one disc collection that flows exactly like a concert setlist and gives the new listener a perfect introduction to our music and the avid fan a collection of the greatest songs in our arsenal," stated Paul Logue.

Logue goes onto add, "We are very much a band that listens to our fans and one thing we have been asked a lot is – can we have all the bonus tracks on one CD? It’s taken a while, but it’s here at last and with the added bonus of a brand new song called 'Forever'. I actually wrote 'Forever' way back in 2005 for Pink Cream 69 singer David Readman’s solo album. His label pushed him in a more AOR direction, so I always kept this one on the back burner - 'Sign Of The Cross' came from the same session. I always knew it would see the light of day and Thorsten and I reworked it and made it more in keeping with where we are today as a band. Back then, I had just read Dan Brown’s brilliant novel Angels & Demons and the lyrics are based around that whole story."