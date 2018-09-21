EDEN'S CURSE To Release Best Of Album

Eden's Curse has announced the details of their new release Testament - The Best Of Eden's Curse.



Testament – The Best Of Eden’s Curse will be released by the band's long time label AFM Records on November 2nd and is a two disc CD set that features 14 songs, covering all five studio albums, on CD1 and a bonus disc The Best Of The Bonus Tracks on CD2, which includes a brand new song "Forever".



"Forever" will be released as a single / lyric video on October 12th and was written by Paul Logue and Thorsten Koehne, mixed by the band's former drummer Pete Newdeck (Midnite City, Tainted Nation, Steve Grimmett) and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem).

The full tracklisting for Testament – The Best Of Eden’s Curse is as follows:

CD 1 – The Best Of Eden’s Curse

"Symphony Of Sin"

"Masquerade Ball"

"Black Widow" (Featuring Andi Deris)

"The Great Pretender"

"Fly Away"

"No Holy Man" (Featuring James Labrie)

"Sell Your Soul"

"Jerusalem Sleeps"

"Unconditional" (Featuring Liv Kristine)

"Judgement Day"

"Jericho"

"Unbreakable"

"Evil & Divine"

"Angels & Demons" (Featuring Pamela Moore)

CD2: The Best Of The Bonus Tracks

"Forever" (New Song)

"Man Against The World" (2016)

"Time To Breathe" (2013)

"Fallen From Grace" (Acoustic)

"Unchain The Night"

"Children Of The Tide" (Piano)

"Never The Sinner"

"Guardian Angel" (Acoustic)

"Prisoner Of The Past"

"Sail On" (Acoustic)

"After The Love Is Gone" (Acoustic)

"Fly Away" (Acoustic)

"The Voice Inside" (Acoustic)

"Eden's Curse" (Acoustic)

"We have two very definite periods of the band, with two vocalists, almost like the Old and New Testaments, which was the influence behind the title and the artwork. Working closely with AFM we compiled a one disc collection that flows exactly like a concert setlist and gives the new listener a perfect introduction to our music and the avid fan a collection of the greatest songs in our arsenal," stated bassist / founder Paul Logue.

Logue goes onto add, "We are very much a band that listens to our fans and one thing we have been asked a lot is – can we have all the bonus tracks on one CD? It’s taken a while, but it’s here at last and with the added bonus of a brand new song called 'Forever'. I actually wrote 'Forever' way back in 2005 for Pink Cream 69 singer David Readman’s solo album. His label pushed him in a more AOR direction, so I always kept this one on the back burner - 'Sign Of The Cross' came from the same session. I always knew it would see the light of day and Thorsten and I reworked it and made it more in keeping with where we are today as a band. Back then, I had just read Dan Brown’s brilliant novel Angels & Demons and the lyrics are based around that whole story."



The release of Testament – The Best Of Eden’s Curse will coincide with the band's UK tour supporting Michael Schenker Fest as well as a couple of festival appearances. The full run of Eden's Curse tour dates are as follows: