EDEN'S CURSE Writing Concept Album For 2020 Release

Multi-national melodic hard rockers, Eden's Curse, have confirmed that their sixth studio release will be a concept album. Set for a 2020 release on their long time German label, AFM Records, the band confirmed the news with the following statement:

"We are delighted to announce that our sixth studio release will be a concept album. We are in the early stages of writing and have today confirmed our plans with AFM Records. This is not a phase that we ever wish to rush, as we always work hard to ensure that we deliver the quality that you have come to expect of us. We do not expect a release until 2020, so please bear with us. We will keep you involved throughout the whole process with lots of updates on Facebook and our official website."

In the meantime, the band will kick off their UK headline tour in April, in support of their current Testament - The Best Of Eden's Curse release. Joining them on the road are German melodic metal band Mob Rules and Swedish AOR newbies Degreed.

Tour dates:

April

14 - The Underworld Camden - London, England

15 - Trillians Newcastle - Newcastle, England

16 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, England

17 - Eleven - Stoke, England

18 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, England

19 - Corporation - Sheffield, England

20 - Muni Arts Centre - Pontypridd, Wales

21 - The Garage G2 - Glasgow, Scotland

Tickets are on sale here.