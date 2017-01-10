EDENBRIDGE Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal; New Live Bassist Announced

Austrian symphonic metal act Edenbridge are confirmed for the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, taking place February 2nd - 6th. 70000 Tons Of Metal will sail February 2nd – 6th, 2017 onboard Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas which will be leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to an all new Caribbean dream destination: Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti, featuring pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains.

In other news, Edenbridge have announced that Stefan Gimpl (Crystallion, pictured below) will support them on bass for all upcoming live activities from now on.

Edenbridge, surrounding vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher, spent more than a year working on their latest album, The Great Momentum, which will be available from February 17th.

As its predecessor The Bonding (2013), The Great Momentum was also produced by Lanvall and again mixed by Karl Groom (Threshold) at his Thin Ice Studio in Surrey, England. The mastering was taken care of by Mika Jussila (Stratovarius, among others) at the renowned Finnvox Studios. Among the guests featuring on the album are vocalist Erik Martensson (Eclipse, W.E.T, Nordic Union) and the Junge Philharmonie Freistadt orchestra. In addition, Edenbridge will introduce on their upcoming release their new drummer Johannes Jungreithmeier, whose powerful drumming has contributed to the recording’s great dynamism and who is set to tour Austria and Vietnam with Edenbridge next February and March.

Guitarist/composer Lanvall: “We’re really happy to present our toughest and at the same time most bombastic album in The Great Momentum. I am confident that my enthusiasm for this record will be confirmed by our fans’ reactions.”

The Great Momentum will be released in the US and Canada on February 17th via SPV/Steamhammer as 2CD digi (bonus CD with instrumental versions), 2LP gatefold (golden vinyl), download and stream.

Tracklisting

“Shiantara”

“The Die Is Not Cast”

“The Moment Is Now”

“Until The End Of Time”

“The Visitor”

“Return To Grace”

“Only A Whiff Of Life”

“A Turnaround In Art”

“The Greatest Gift Of All”

“Shiantara” lyric video:

Other tour dates:

February

24 - Traun, Austria - Spinnerei

26 - Wien, Austria - Szene

Band lineup:

Sabine Edelsbacher: Lead Vocals

Lanvall: Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Bass, 6 & 12 String Acoustic Guitars, Nylon Guitar, Piano & Keyboards, Hammered Dulcimer, Bouzouki

Dominik Sebastian: Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Nylon Guitar

Johannes Jungreithmeier: Drums