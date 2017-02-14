EDENBRIDGE Debut “The Moment Is Now” Music Video

Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, have release a video for “The Moment Is Now”, featured on their forthcoming album, The Great Momentum, out this Friday, February 17th. The new music video is available for streaming below.

As its predecessor The Bonding (2013), The Great Momentum was also produced by Lanvall and again mixed by Karl Groom (Threshold) at his Thin Ice Studio in Surrey, England. The mastering was taken care of by Mika Jussila (Stratovarius, among others) at the renowned Finnvox Studios. Among the guests featuring on the album are vocalist Erik Martensson (Eclipse, W.E.T, Nordic Union) and the Junge Philharmonie Freistadt orchestra.

The Great Momentum will be released in the US and Canada on February 17th via SPV/Steamhammer as 2CD digi (bonus CD with instrumental versions), 2LP gatefold (golden vinyl), download and stream.

Tracklisting

“Shiantara”

“The Die Is Not Cast”

“The Moment Is Now”

“Until The End Of Time”

“The Visitor”

“Return To Grace”

“Only A Whiff Of Life”

“A Turnaround In Art”

“The Greatest Gift Of All”

“The Moment Is Now” video:

“Shiantara” lyric video:

Album trailer:

Tour dates:

February

24 - Traun, Austria - Spinnerei

26 - Wien, Austria - Szene

Band lineup:

Sabine Edelsbacher: Lead Vocals

Lanvall: Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Bass, 6 & 12 String Acoustic Guitars, Nylon Guitar, Piano & Keyboards, Hammered Dulcimer, Bouzouki

Dominik Sebastian: Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Nylon Guitar

Johannes Jungreithmeier: Drums