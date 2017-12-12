EDENBRIDGE – Five Classic Albums Collection Duet Out In January

On January 19th, 2018, Edenbridge’s first five albums will be released in a limited cardbox and will only be available for a limited time. An autographed set can be preordered at the Edenbridge webshop.

Included in the set is 2000 debut Sunrise In Eden, 2001’s Arcana, 2003’s Aphelion, 2004’s Shine, and 2006’s The Grand Design.

Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, will join forces with Amberian Dawn for a string of European dates in February. American Dawn have posted the trailer video below.

Tour dates:

February

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Obertraubling

10 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall

11 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

12 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

16 - Cologne, Germany - The Jungle

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

18 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

Trailer: