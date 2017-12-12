EDENBRIDGE – Five Classic Albums Collection Duet Out In January
December 12, 2017, 16 minutes ago
On January 19th, 2018, Edenbridge’s first five albums will be released in a limited cardbox and will only be available for a limited time. An autographed set can be preordered at the Edenbridge webshop.
Included in the set is 2000 debut Sunrise In Eden, 2001’s Arcana, 2003’s Aphelion, 2004’s Shine, and 2006’s The Grand Design.
Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, will join forces with Amberian Dawn for a string of European dates in February. American Dawn have posted the trailer video below.
Tour dates:
February
9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Obertraubling
10 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall
11 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
12 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
16 - Cologne, Germany - The Jungle
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
18 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
Trailer: