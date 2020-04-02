EDENBRIDGE Officially Announce Tour Cancellation

Austrian symphonic metal band, Edenbridge, have issued the following update:

"As already communicated two weeks ago, our European tour with Visions Of Atlantis in April/May had to be cancelled. The concerts will be postponed to later dates in 2020, BUT UNFORTUNATELY WITHOUT EDENBRIDGE! Already purchased tickets stay valid."

Says Lanvall (Guitars & Keyboards): "The financial conditions of the postponed dates would have changed massively to the already agreed conditions we had for the April/May dates. This made it impossible for us being a part of this touring package anymore unfortunately. Furthermore we would only have been part at the rescheduled December gigs in Wetzikon, Trier, Aschaffenburg and Manchester anyway. The remaining rescheduled dates were already planned with a different special guest."

The band's message continues: "We are working on an own headline tour for spring 2021 and we will present you the first dates soon!"