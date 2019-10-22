EDENBRIDGE Release New Video Teaser For Upcoming Dynamind Album

Austrian symphonic metal band, Edenbridge, will release their 10th studio album, Dynamind, this Friday (October 25) via Steamhammer/SPV. Check out a new teaser video, below:

Dynamind will be released as 2CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Memory Hunter"

"Live And Let Go"

"Where Oceans Collide"

"On The Other Side"

"All Our Yesterdays"

"The Edge Of Your World"

"Tauerngold"

"What Dreams May Come"

"The Last Of His Kind"

"Dynamind"

"On The Other Side" video:

"Live And Let Go" lyric video:

Lineup:

Sabine Edelsbacher - Vocals

Lanvall - Guitars & Keyboards

Dominik Sebastian - Guitars

Stefan Gimpl - Bass

Johannes Jungreithmeier - Drums