EDENBRIDGE Release Official Live Video For "The Die Is Not Cast"

Austrian symphonic metal act Edenbridge will release a new live album, Live Momentum, on November 29th. The album is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide and will ONLY be available through the band's webstore without any label support.

Pre-Order your copy before November 27th and get extremely reduced shipping conditions and hand-signed by the band! Special package combos are available here. Watch an official live video for "The Die Is Not Cast" below.

Tracklisting:

"The Force Within" (Intro)

"Mystic River"

"Alight A New Tomorrow"

"Skyline's End"

"Shiantara"

"The Moment Is Now"

"Return To Grace"

"Star-crossed Dreamer"

"The Die Is Not Cast"

"Remember Me"

"The Invisible Force"

"Solitaire"

"The Greatest Gift Of All/The Bonding"

"Higher"

"The Die Is Not Cast" video:

Trailer:

Edenbridge will join forces with Amberian Dawn for a string of European dates in February. The final schedule can be found below.

Tour dates:

February

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Obertraubling

10 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall

11 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

12 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

16 - Cologne, Germany - The Jungle

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

18 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle