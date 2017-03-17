EDENBRIDGE Release “The Moment Is Now” Digital Single

Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, have released a new digital single, "The Moment Is Now”, taken from the new album The Great Momentum.

Mastermind Lanvall says about the song: "Our second single and video song “The Moment Is Now” deals with the main message of the album title The Great Momentum. Live in the “timeless, absolute NOW”! Neither in the past, nor in the future!"



Watch the video below:

The Great Momentum was released on February 17th. As its predecessor The Bonding (2013), The Great Momentum was also produced by Lanvall and again mixed by Karl Groom (Threshold) at his Thin Ice Studio in Surrey, England. The mastering was taken care of by Mika Jussila (Stratovarius, among others) at the renowned Finnvox Studios. Among the guests featuring on the album are vocalist Erik Martensson (Eclipse, W.E.T, Nordic Union) and the Junge Philharmonie Freistadt orchestra.

The Great Momentum is available via SPV/Steamhammer as 2CD digi (bonus CD with instrumental versions), 2LP gatefold (golden vinyl), download and stream.

Tracklisting

“Shiantara”

“The Die Is Not Cast”

“The Moment Is Now”

“Until The End Of Time”

“The Visitor”

“Return To Grace”

“Only A Whiff Of Life”

“A Turnaround In Art”

“The Greatest Gift Of All”

“Shiantara” lyric video:

Album trailer:

Band lineup:

Sabine Edelsbacher: Lead Vocals

Lanvall: Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Bass, 6 & 12 String Acoustic Guitars, Nylon Guitar, Piano & Keyboards, Hammered Dulcimer, Bouzouki

Dominik Sebastian: Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Nylon Guitar

Johannes Jungreithmeier: Drums