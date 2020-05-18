EDENBRIDGE To Hold Livestream Discussing MyEarthDream, Solitaire Albums; Compilation Record Coming In 2021

Austrian symphonic power metallers Edenbridge will return with their third Q&A series live on Facebook on May 25 at 7 PM CET / 1 PM EST about their ten studio albums.

Round 3 centers on MyEarthDream and Solitaire (celebrating its 10th anniversary).

In early 2021, Edenbridge will release a new best of double album, containing songs from the studio album and five-ten rarities and unreleased tracks. The band wants fans to name their three favorite tracks from the MyEarthDream, Solitaire, The Bonding, The Great Momentum, and Dynamind albums. Send your submissions to info@edenbridge.org.

The band will draw five winners for a t-shirt package among all votes.