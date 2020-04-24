EDENBRIDGE To Host Livestreams Discussing All Their Albums

Starting Monday, April 27 at 7 PM CET / 1 PM EST, Edenbridge’s Sabine and Lanvall will begin a question and answer series live on Facebook about their ten studio albums.

Round 1 will feature Sunrise In Eden (celebrating its 20th anniversary), Arcana, and Aphelion.

Austrian symphonic metal band, Edenbridge, recently issued the following update:

"With a special video and the Easter 2020 version of the song 'Dynamind' from our last album, we wanna especially thank all those who supported us in the course of the cancellation of our tour with their purchases in our webstore! Many thanks to you wonderful fans out there! Live in the studio instead of being live on European tour, but with the same intensity and joy for you - our loyal fans. Sabine and Edenbridge wish you happy Easter and stay in balance!"

Vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher adds: "In the current hullabaloo I love to remember the lyrics and the mood of our title song, 'Dynamind'. I want to recall the song and its spirit again. Since the current energy seemed important to me for the song, I quickly sang it again yesterday."

Edenbridge previously issued the following:

"As already communicated two weeks ago, our European tour with Visions Of Atlantis in April/May had to be cancelled. The concerts will be postponed to later dates in 2020, BUT UNFORTUNATELY WITHOUT EDENBRIDGE! Already purchased tickets stay valid."

Says Lanvall (Guitars & Keyboards): "The financial conditions of the postponed dates would have changed massively to the already agreed conditions we had for the April/May dates. This made it impossible for us being a part of this touring package anymore unfortunately. Furthermore we would only have been part at the rescheduled December gigs in Wetzikon, Trier, Aschaffenburg and Manchester anyway. The remaining rescheduled dates were already planned with a different special guest. We are working on an own headline tour for spring 2021 and we will present you the first dates soon!"