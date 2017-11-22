EDENBRIDGE To Release Live Momentum Album Next Week; Limited To 1,000 Copies; Video Trailer Streaming
November 22, 2017, an hour ago
Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, will release a new live album, Live Momentum, on November 29th. The album is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide and will ONLY be available through the band's webstore without any label support.
Pre-Order your copy before November 27th and get extremely reduced shipping conditions and hand-signed by the band! Special package combos are available here.
Tracklisting:
"The Force Within" (Intro)
"Mystic River"
"Alight A New Tomorrow"
"Skyline's End"
"Shiantara"
"The Moment Is Now"
"Return To Grace"
"Star-crossed Dreamer"
"The Die Is Not Cast"
"Remember Me"
"The Invisible Force"
"Solitaire"
"The Greatest Gift Of All/The Bonding"
"Higher"
Trailer: