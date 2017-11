EDENBRIDGE To Release Live Momentum Album Next Week; Limited To 1,000 Copies; Video Trailer Streaming

Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, will release a new live album, Live Momentum, on November 29th. The album is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide and will ONLY be available through the band's webstore without any label support.

Pre-Order your copy before November 27th and get extremely reduced shipping conditions and hand-signed by the band! Special package combos are available here.

Tracklisting:

"The Force Within" (Intro)

"Mystic River"

"Alight A New Tomorrow"

"Skyline's End"

"Shiantara"

"The Moment Is Now"

"Return To Grace"

"Star-crossed Dreamer"

"The Die Is Not Cast"

"Remember Me"

"The Invisible Force"

"Solitaire"

"The Greatest Gift Of All/The Bonding"

"Higher"

Trailer: