EDENBRIDGE To Tour China In September / October

After more that 12 years, Austrian symphonic metal band, Edenbridge, will be back on tour in China. One show will be at the famous Nanjing Forest Festival, which had an audience of 70,000 people last year.

Edenbridge will release their 10th studio album, Dynamind, on October 25 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Any band wanting to leave their mark in our fast-lived world needs first and foremost two things: compositional substance and consistency. After all there are plenty of one-hit wonders in this industry, those overnight sensations with their artificial fast food-like products that frequently don’t even have the shelf-life of fresh fruit and veg. Edenbridge, on the other hand, have already proved their great musical potential, nine studio albums since their debut in 2000, in addition to a number of live recordings, DVDs and compilations speaking for themselves.

Having said that, it’s surprising that the Austrian band surrounding vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher have once again succeeded in raising the bar for symphonic melodic metal even further with their latest album, Dynamind. Composer and multi-instrumentalist Lanvall has produced another offering that’s ambitioned in every respect and will without a doubt go down in the band’s history as their toughest release to date.

Dynamind will be released as 2CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Memory Hunter"

"Live And Let Go"

"Where Oceans Collide"

"On The Other Side"

"All Our Yesterdays"

"The Edge Of Your World"

"Tauerngold"

"What Dreams May Come"

"The Last Of His Kind"

"Dynamind"

"Live And Let Go" lyric video:

Lineup:

Sabine Edelsbacher - Vocals

Lanvall - Guitars & Keyboards

Dominik Sebastian - Guitars

Stefan Gimpl - Bass

Johannes Jungreithmeier - Drums