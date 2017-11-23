EDENBRIDGE To Tour Europe With AMBERIAN DAWN In February

November 23, 2017, 20 minutes ago

Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, will join forces with Amberian Dawn for a string of European dates in February. The final schedule can be found below.

Tour dates:

February
9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Obertraubling
10 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall
11 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
12 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
16 - Cologne, Germany - The Jungle
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
18 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

Edenbridge will release a new live album, Live Momentum, on November 29th. The album is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide and will ONLY be available through the band's webstore without any label support.

Pre-Order your copy before November 27th and get extremely reduced shipping conditions and hand-signed by the band! Special package combos are available here.

Tracklisting:

"The Force Within" (Intro)
"Mystic River"
"Alight A New Tomorrow"
"Skyline's End"
"Shiantara"
"The Moment Is Now"
"Return To Grace"
"Star-crossed Dreamer"
"The Die Is Not Cast"
"Remember Me"
"The Invisible Force"
"Solitaire"
"The Greatest Gift Of All/The Bonding"
"Higher"

Trailer:

