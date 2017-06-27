EDEN’S CURSE To Release Re-Recorded Debut Album With Live DVD In August; Video Trailer Streaming

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, multinational melodic metal band, Eden's Curse, will release Revisited - a two disc set featuring the debut album re-recorded in it's entirety and a bonus DVD, Live In Glasgow - The Official Bootleg, on August 25th worldwide via AFM Records.

Bassist Paul Logue explains: "The first album really was the foundation for all that was to follow and ever since Nikola joined the band we have been inundated with fan requests to re-record the older material and whilst it would be great fun, it would also be the same amount of work as recording a brand new album. In actual fact, that is one of the main reasons we recorded the live album, Live With The Curse, so the fans could hear Nikola's voice on the older songs. However, it did not stop the flow of requests - in fact it made it worse! So, with this pivotal tenth anniversary coming up, we thought it would be a good idea to do it and AFM agreed. It's turned out really great and given the older songs that little bit of freshness. It's not to out-do what went before but to pay homage to a very important record in our career.”

The debut re-recordings were mixed by Pete Newdeck (Eden's Curse, Tainted Nation, Grim Reaper) and Mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem).

Coupled with the re-recorded debut album is the Live In Glasgow - Official Bootleg DVD which is the Live With The Curse live album recording show in it's entirety. Filmed at The Classic Grand in Glasgow on November 28th, 2014, the release mark's the band first official live DVD release, albeit in a bootleg form.

"The footage is absolutely excellent,” states bassist Logue. "We did not intend to film a DVD, but the audio recording company brought two cameras along to capture the show and when we saw the results we were really surprised! We put out four videos on You Tube to promote the live album and the fans kept asking to see the full show on DVD. So, here it is! We've called it a 'bootleg' because it wasn't recorded on 6 cameras, e.g one above the drummer and one on the keyboard player - like we would do for a proper DVD release. However, beyond that is looks and sounds great! We WILL do a DVD in the future but in the meantime this give our fans across the world something to enjoy time and time again and it makes 'Revisited' a very special package indeed,” he adds.

Revisited is the ultimate package for Eden's Curse fans old and new and a fantastic introduction to the band's music. It's a true celebration of the record that started it all, from the guys who carry the legacy forward. Over 60 mins of music and 100 mins of film make Revisited a must have for all Eden's Curse and melodic metal fans.

Check out a video trailer below, and order yours today from AFM Records.