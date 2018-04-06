EDEN’S CURSE To Support MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST On UK Tour

April 6, 2018, 27 minutes ago

news heavy metal hard rock eden's curse michael schenker fest

Eden's Curse have announced their return to the UK as special guests to Michael Schenker Fest on their Resurrection UK Tour this November.

The run will also take in an appearance at the Hard Rock Hell Festival, the band's first since 2009, and a headline show at Fuel Rock Club, in Cardiff, Wales.

Dates:

November
5 – Glasgow – O2 ABC
6 – Birmingham – Institute
7 – Cardiff – Fuel Rock Club (Headline show)
8 – Pwllheli – Hard Rock Hell XII
9 – Newcastle – O2 Academy
10 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town
11 – Manchester – Academy 1 

