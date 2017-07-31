EDENSONG Release "Down The Hours" Live Video From Terra Incognita Festival; Free Audio Download Available

New York City-based progressive outfit, Edensong, has issued a new live video of their epic "Down The Hours”, which was filmed at the band's performance at Terra Incognita Festival in Quebec earlier this year.

Issues guitarist/vocalist James Schoen, "It was an honor to get the chance to return to Terra Incognita for Edensong’s second performance at the festival. The audience in Quebec is so incredible and 'Down The Hours' was one of our favorite moments from the show. Quebec is also home to Godin Guitars who make the amazing xtSA that I use live and which enables me to quickly shift between (and combine) acoustic and electric guitar sounds. These guitars, along with our Hearback PRO monitoring rig from Hear Technologies, really help us bring this music to the stage and recreate Years In The Garden Of Years faithfully in concert."

Stay tuned for some major updates from the band in the weeks ahead.