EDGE OF FOREVER Release Quaratine-Style Version Of "Promised Land" (Acoustic); Video

Melodic hard rockers, Edge Of Forever, have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"With our upcoming tour and gigs cancelled, we took advantage of the time and thought we could create something you could enjoy during these lockdown times. In a very Quaratine-style, we had to record and film in different locations, but we wanted to prove that music is stronger that the rest! Here's the acoustic version of the song 'Promised Land' out of the new album Native Soul. Enjoy it, love it, share it, this one's for you!"

Buy or stream the Native Soul album here.