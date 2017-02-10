EDGE OF PARADISE - “Alive” Music Video Posted

California-based rockers, Edge Of Paradise, have released a music video for “Alive” (watch below), the title track of their upcoming new album, out on March 10th.

Alive is produced by Chuck Johnson (Korn, Slipknot), mixed by Jay Ruston, Michael Wagener and Mike Plotnikoff.

The band recently issued the following statement: "We were so fortunate to work with amazing, powerhouse people on this CD, and are confident that the outcome is the most exciting Edge Of Paradise musical experience yet! We present to you the more heavier/ industrial side of Paradise, while still maintaining the dynamic and melodic sound of the band! We put everything into this music and are so excited to share this new chapter with you!".

"Alive" video: