EDGE OF PARADISE Announce New Lineup; Post Update From Studio

Currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their 2017 EP, Alive, Los Angeles-based hard rock band Edge Of Paradise have officially announced the additions of bassist Vanya Kapetanovic and drummer Jimmy Lee to the band.

Founding members Margarita Monet and Dave Bates comment: “Both Vanya and Jimmy join the band with a great amount of motivation and passion, and we’re thrilled to have them on board for the next exciting chapter of Edge of Paradise. We want to thank our previous bass player, and new dad, Nick Ericson, and drummer John Chominsky. We accomplished so much together during the nearly 5 years they both were with the band, and we will always be grateful for their contribution. We wish them the best on their future endeavors and will always consider them our lifelong friends!”

On the band’s forthcoming new album, due out in January, Monet says, “We are almost finished recording songs for the record. It's been an amazing experience working with Mike Plotnikoff. We are beyond excited to unleash the new music as we take our sound one step further and present you with the new, electrifying side of Edge of Paradise!"

With the current lineup now featuring vocalist Margarita Monet, guitarists Dave Bates and David Ruiz, and the powerhouse rhythm section of bassist Vanya Kapetanovic and drummer Jimmy Lee, Edge of Paradise can’t wait to share their new music with fans around the world. Stay tuned to EdgeOfParadise.com for all the latest news and tour dates.

(Photo by: Natalie Britt)