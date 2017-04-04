EDGE OF PARADISE Frontwoman MARGARITA MONET - “I Pretty Much Grew Up On Classical Music And Theatre… I Never Imagined I’d Be In A Heavy Metal Band”; Audio

Frontwoman Margarita Monet of Los Angeles-based hard rockers, Edge Of Paradise, is featured in the latest episode of the Talking Metal podcast with host Mark Strigl. You can listen to the chat at this location. Talking Metal can also be heard on iTunes and Stitcher.

Check out BraveWords’ Edge Of Paradise feature here.

Edge Of Paradise recently entered the Billboard charts with their new 5-song Alive EP. It landed on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart at #58 and Top New Album Artist chart at #94 (both chart positions upon first week of release). The release (issued via ILS/Universal) was produced by Chuck Johnson and mixed by Jay Ruston, Mike Plotnikoff and Michael Wagener.

Tracklisting:

“Alive”

“Dust To Dust”

“Mystery”

“Shade Of Crazy”

“Humanoid”

“Alive” video:

You can order the Alive EP via iTunes or the Amazon widget below.

Live dates:

April

21 - The Soundbox Tavern - Simpsonville, SC

22 - The Drunk Horse - Fayetteville, NC

June

7 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

July

28 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA

September

23 - Female Metal Event - Eindhoven, Netherlands