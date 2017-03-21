EDGE OF PARADISE Hit Billboard Charts With Alive EP; Live Dates Announced

Los Angeles-based hard rockers, Edge Of Paradise, are making their presence known on the Billboard charts - as their latest release, the 5-song Alive EP,’has entered Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart at #58 and Top New Album Artist chart at #94 (both chart positions upon first week of release). The release (issued via ILS/Universal) was produced by Chuck Johnson and mixed by Jay Ruston, Mike Plotnikoff and Michael Wagener.

“We are very happy with how our new CD is being received,” says frontwoman Margarita Monet. “We're so glad that people are relating to the sound and the message of ‘Alive,’ and can't wait to get on the road and bring the music to the people!”

“Alive”

“Dust To Dust”

“Mystery”

“Shade Of Crazy”

“Humanoid”

“Alive” video:

You can order the Alive EP via iTunes or the Amazon widget below.

Also announced are upcoming performances, including dates in South Carolina, North Carolina, California, Washington, and the Netherlands (with more dates to be announced). Edge Of Paradise have toured in over 30 states, and the September 23rd show holds special significance, as it will be the Female Metal Event in Eindhoven, Netherlands, playing alongside Dutch symphonic metallists, Delain.

“Production wise, the band is exploring its heavier side,” explains Margarita. “With the new industrial edge, yet keeping the band's dynamic and melodic sound! This is our best music to date! We were so fortunate to work with amazing, powerhouse people on this CD, and are confident that the outcome is the most exciting Edge Of Paradise musical experience yet!”

Live dates:

April

21 - The Soundbox Tavern - Simpsonville, SC

22 - The Drunk Horse - Fayetteville, NC

June

7 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

July

28 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA

September

23 - Female Metal Event - Eindhoven, Netherlands

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)