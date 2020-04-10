EDGE OF PARADISE Performs Acoustic Version Of “Fire”; Video

Edge Of Paradise has uploaded an acoustic version of their song “Fire”, taken from their most recent album, Universe, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Edge Of Paradise recently released a video for "Hollow", a song from the band's Universe album, released last November via Frontiers Music Srl.

The clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at Edge Of Paradise's 2019 European Tour with Sonata Arctica and Temple Balls. The band, along with all the other touring musicians out there, is eager to get back out on the road, but for now, we all stay home, stay safe, and enjoy the memories of tours past, while we wait to make new memories in the future.

Order Universe here, and find the video below.

"Hollow" video:

"Fire" video:

"Alone" video:

"Universe" video:

Lineup:

Margarita Monet - Vocals

Dave Bates - Guitars

David Ruiz - Guitars

Vanya Kapetanovic - Bass

Jimmy Lee - Drums