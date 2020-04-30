EDGE OF PARADISE Performs Acoustic Version Of “Perfect Disaster”; Video
April 30, 2020, an hour ago
Edge Of Paradise has uploaded an acoustic performance of their song “Perfect Disaster”, taken from their most recent album, Universe, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the video below:
Universe was released last November via Frontiers Music Srl. Order Universe here.
"Hollow" video:
"Fire" video:
"Alone" video:
"Universe" video:
Lineup:
Margarita Monet - Vocals
Dave Bates - Guitars
David Ruiz - Guitars
Vanya Kapetanovic - Bass
Jimmy Lee - Drums