EDGE OF PARADISE Performs Acoustic Version Of “Perfect Disaster”; Video

Edge Of Paradise has uploaded an acoustic performance of their song “Perfect Disaster”, taken from their most recent album, Universe, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the video below:

Universe was released last November via Frontiers Music Srl. Order Universe here.

Lineup:

Margarita Monet - Vocals

Dave Bates - Guitars

David Ruiz - Guitars

Vanya Kapetanovic - Bass

Jimmy Lee - Drums