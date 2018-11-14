EDGE OF PARADISE Posts First Trailer From Upcoming Universe Album

Edge Of Paradise is due to release their Universe album in early 2019. The first trailer for the album is streaming below:

Currently the band is preparing exciting giveaways, one of a kind items for the release of the CD, and gearing up for their live debut in Japan with a date in Yokohama on January 31st and one in Tokyo on February 2nd.

Singer Margarita Monet states "We have created something truly special, exciting and unique with this album and can hardly wait to unleash it! We have two music videos coming up, one of which we filmed in the magical landscapes of Iceland. In addition to our Japan shows, we will be announcing our touring plans soon. We are thrilled for 2019 and looking forward to sharing our music with the world!"

