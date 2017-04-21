EDGE OF PARADISE Release “Mystery” Music Video

Los Angeles-based hard rockers, Edge Of Paradise, have released a video for “Mystery”, a track from their new Alive EP. The clip is available for streaming below.

Check out BraveWords’ Edge Of Paradise feature here.

“Alive”

“Dust To Dust”

“Mystery”

“Shade Of Crazy”

“Humanoid”

“Mystery” video:

"Dust To Dust" lyric video:

“Alive” video:

Catch Edge Of Paradise live in concert:

April

21 - The Soundbox Tavern - Simpsonville, SC

22 - The Drunk Horse - Fayetteville, NC



June

7 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA



July

28 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA

29 - Rock Hard DPX - Portland, OR

August

8 - DiPiazza's - Long Beach, CA

9 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA



September

23 - Female Metal Event - Eindhoven, Netherlands

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)