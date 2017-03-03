EDGE OF PARADISE Reveal More Details For Upcoming Alive EP

California-based rockers, Edge Of Paradise, will release the Alive EP on March 10th via ILS/Universal. The EP was produced by Chuck Johnson (Korn, Slipknot), mixed by Jay Ruston, Michael Wagener and Mike Plotnikoff. A music video for the title track is available for streaming below.

Frontwoman Margarita Monet states, "This song is extremely contagious, with the heavy hitting/industrial beat, and a chorus that'll get your blood pumping! Alive is dealing with us humans being so caught up in the digital world, obsessed with convenience and monetary gain, we have begun to sacrifice our humanity. We are becoming corporate led consumer machines! We get lost in the enticing virtual reality that we forget what real human interaction feels like. Sometimes I want to break away from bombardment of advertisements, social standards, never ending race with time and just breathe, and remember what it's like to feel alive! To connect with our fellow humans and the world! Production wise, the band is exploring it's heavier side, with the new industrial edge, yet keeping the band's dynamic and melodic sound! This is our best music to date! We were so fortunate to work with amazing, powerhouse people on this CD, and are confident that the outcome is the most exciting Edge of Paradise musical experience yet!"

Pre-order the EP via iTunes or the Amazon widget below. Everyone who pre-orders the new release and connects with the band via their Facebook page will receive a free signed 5x7 postcard. Edge Of Paradise will be launching exciting giveaways during this month, so keep posted on their Facebook page.

Tracklisting:

“Alive”

“Dust To Dust”

“Mystery”

“Shade Of Crazy”

“Humanoid”

“Alive” video:

Edge of Paradise have toured in over 30 states, and can't wait to hit the road again in the spring. This year the band plan to tour US, South America and Europe with an already set date at the Female Metal Event in Eindhoven, Netherlands, September 23rd, playing alongside Delain.

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)