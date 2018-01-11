EDGE OF PARADISE Set To Open For METAL ALLEGIANCE At NAMM 2018

Los Angeles-based rockers Edge Of Paradise created a buzz with their five-song Alive EP last year, and have a busy 2018 planned - which will only help spread the word further about this fast-rising band.

Comprised of members Margarita Monet - vocals, Dave Bates - guitar, David Ruiz - second guitar, Nick Ericson - bass, and John Chominsky - drums, Edge of Paradise will be appearing on a bill headlined by Metal Allegiance on January 25th at the House of Blues in Anaheim (also appearing on the bill will be Wednesday 13, Superfix, and Musician Institute Band).

“We are really looking forward to sharing the stage with these great bands,” says Monet. “NAMM week is always an exciting time for us, so see you guys out there! We’ve got an awesome set prepared, and will also give you a taste of what the new album will sound like. We got big plans for 2018, and can't think of a better way to kickstart the year!”

“We are excited to be sharing the stage with the guys from Metal Allegiance and some other great bands. We will be performing songs from Alive, as well as ‘Face Of Fear,’ one of the songs from the upcoming album. We are representing 3D Rockstars, a brand that prints life-size 3D vinyl cutouts of your favorite rockstars, as well as Nashville Knights, LFL’s women’s football team. We are also representing Kemper, Telefunken, and TTM Guitars!”

2017 was a great year for Edge of Paradise - adding fifth member/second guitarist David Ruiz, making their European debut at Femme festival in Netherlands, and the Alive EP scoring on the charts (reaching #58 on Billboard’s Rock Album, top 40 on iTunes Rock and Metal Albums, and reaching #1 best-selling on Amazon Rock and Metal Albums). And this year, the band has their sights set high, as they are currently recording their next full-length with Mike Plotnikoff and Chuck Johnson (due in fall of 2018).

“It’s by far our best music, and we can’t wait for people to hear it!”

And on January 25th, metal fans in Anaheim will get a taste of things to come this year, from the mighty Edge Of Paradise.

Confirmed Edge Of Paradise performances:

January

19 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN (Nashville Knights event)

20 - George Jones - Nashville, TN (Nashville Knights event)

26 - Bobby V's - Anaheim, CA (TTM Guitars NAMM Jam)