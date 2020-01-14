EDGE OF PARADISE Share Acoustic Version Of "In A Dream"; Video
January 14, 2020, 15 minutes ago
Edge Of Paradise have released an acoustic version of their 2015 song, "In A Dream". Watch the video below.
"We hope you enjoy the acoustic version of our song, that started it all, 'In A Dream'. This was the first song that Dave and I wrote together, when we had a dream to create something and share it with the world!" - Margarita Monet, Edge Of Paradise
Edge Of Paradise released their new album, Universe, last November via Frontiers Music Srl. Order Universe here.
Tracklisting:
"Fire"
"Electrify"
"Universe"
"Alone"
"Hollow"
"World"
"Perfect Disaster"
"Face Of Fear"
"Stars"
"Burn The Sun"
"Fire" video:
"Alone" video:
"Universe" video:
Lineup:
Margarita Monet - Vocals
Dave Bates - Guitars
David Ruiz - Guitars
Vanya Kapetanovic - Bass
Jimmy Lee - Drums