EDGE OF PARADISE Share Acoustic Version Of "In A Dream"; Video

Edge Of Paradise have released an acoustic version of their 2015 song, "In A Dream". Watch the video below.

"We hope you enjoy the acoustic version of our song, that started it all, 'In A Dream'. This was the first song that Dave and I wrote together, when we had a dream to create something and share it with the world!" - Margarita Monet, Edge Of Paradise

Edge Of Paradise released their new album, Universe, last November via Frontiers Music Srl. Order Universe here.

Tracklisting:

"Fire"

"Electrify"

"Universe"

"Alone"

"Hollow"

"World"

"Perfect Disaster"

"Face Of Fear"

"Stars"

"Burn The Sun"

"Fire" video:

"Alone" video:

"Universe" video:

Lineup:

Margarita Monet - Vocals

Dave Bates - Guitars

David Ruiz - Guitars

Vanya Kapetanovic - Bass

Jimmy Lee - Drums