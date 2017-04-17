EDGE OF PARADISE Unveil “Dust To Dust” Lyric Video
April 17, 2017, 2 hours ago
Los Angeles-based hard rockers, Edge Of Paradise, have released a lyric video for "Dust To Dust" from their new Alive EP, check it out below:
Check out BraveWords’ Edge Of Paradise feature here.
“Alive”
“Dust To Dust”
“Mystery”
“Shade Of Crazy”
“Humanoid”
“Alive” video:
Catch Edge Of Paradise live in concert:
April
21 - The Soundbox Tavern - Simpsonville, SC
22 - The Drunk Horse - Fayetteville, NC
June
7 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA
July
28 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA
29 - Rock Hard DPX - Portland, OR
August
8 - DiPiazza's - Long Beach, CA
9 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
September
23 - Female Metal Event - Eindhoven, Netherlands
(Photo - Kevin Estrada)