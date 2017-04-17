EDGE OF PARADISE Unveil “Dust To Dust” Lyric Video

Los Angeles-based hard rockers, Edge Of Paradise, have released a lyric video for "Dust To Dust" from their new Alive EP, check it out below:

Check out BraveWords’ Edge Of Paradise feature here.

“Alive”

“Dust To Dust”

“Mystery”

“Shade Of Crazy”

“Humanoid”

“Alive” video:

Catch Edge Of Paradise live in concert:

April

21 - The Soundbox Tavern - Simpsonville, SC

22 - The Drunk Horse - Fayetteville, NC



June

7 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA



July

28 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA

29 - Rock Hard DPX - Portland, OR

August

8 - DiPiazza's - Long Beach, CA

9 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA



September

23 - Female Metal Event - Eindhoven, Netherlands

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)