EDGE OF PARADISE Unveil “Dust To Dust” Lyric Video

April 17, 2017, 2 hours ago

news edge of paradise hard rock

EDGE OF PARADISE Unveil “Dust To Dust” Lyric Video

Los Angeles-based hard rockers, Edge Of Paradise, have released a lyric video for "Dust To Dust" from their new Alive EP, check it out below:

Check out BraveWords’ Edge Of Paradise feature here.

“Alive”
“Dust To Dust”
“Mystery”
“Shade Of Crazy”
“Humanoid”

“Alive” video:

Catch Edge Of Paradise live in concert:

April
21 - The Soundbox Tavern - Simpsonville, SC
22 - The Drunk Horse - Fayetteville, NC 
   
June
7 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA  
  
July
28 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA  
29 - Rock Hard DPX - Portland, OR

August
8 - DiPiazza's - Long Beach, CA
9 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
  
September
23 - Female Metal Event - Eindhoven, Netherlands

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)

Featured Audio

CANDLEBOX - "Crazy" (Pavement)

CANDLEBOX - "Crazy" (Pavement)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews