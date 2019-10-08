EDGE OF THORNS To Release New Album In 2020; "Controllers Of Our Destiny" Lyric Video Posted

Edge Of Thorns have released a lyric video for 'Controller Of Our Destiny", the first single from the band's new album, out in 2020.

Says the band: "The song includes everything Edge Of Thorns stands for. Power metal at its best! The fantastic drum recording was done by Martin Buchwalter at Gernhart Studios (Tankard, Destruction, Perzonal War, Paul Dianno, Victor Smolski) and mix and master was done by the one and only Achim Köhler (Brainstorm, Primal Fear, Amon Amarth, Sodom, At Vance, Sinner, Symphorce).