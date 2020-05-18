Edmonton’s BONEYARD Reveal Oathbreaker Album Artwork

Edmonton’s Boneyard have revealed the artwork to their upcoming Oathbreaker album. The album illustration is by Calgary based artist Tom Bagley (Forbidden Dimension).

With 11 songs recorded, the female-fronted hard rockers are currently in the mixing stage with album engineer Cam MacLeod (White Wolf).

Boneyard is an original hard rock/ metal band from Edmonton, Alberta. The band features lead vocalist, Pamtera. Rounding out the rhythm section, is bassist Dennis Cooke and drummer Jefftimus. The band also enjoys injecting some classic metal cuts into the set list. Its members bring a wealth of experience from previous projects that include: Tyrant, Powerslave and Septimus.