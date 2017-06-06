Edmonton’s PHYLACTERY To Release Necromancy Enthroned Debut In August; “Unholy Empire” Streaming

Edmonton, AB death thrashers Phylactery will release debut album Necromancy Enthroned through Unspeakable Axe Records on August 18th. A promo video for album track "Unholy Empire" is available below.

On Necromancy Enthroned, Phylactery practices a malevolent brand of death/thrash they liken to cult favorites Morbid Saint and their fellow countrymen Sacrifice. Following just one prior demo, Necromancy Enthroned is their debut full-length, which contains 11 tracks of hammering riffs and demonic vocals that will infect your mind and snap your neck. With eerie artwork by Paolo Girardi, the album is guaranteed to please any enthusiast of the extreme.

Tracklisting:

“Risen Restless Dead”

“Wisdom Of Heretics”

“Fulminations”

“Morbid Existence”

“King Of Ruin”

“Where I Dwell”

“Enslaved By The Dawn”

“Eyes Of Fear And Flame”

“Bubonic Undeath”

“Unholy Empire”

“Eat Of My Disease”

“Unholy Empire”: