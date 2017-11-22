EDU FALASCHI Announces Rebirth Of Shadows Tour; Performing ANGRA Classics Across Brazil

Five years after leaving Angra in 2012, internationally renowned Brazilian power vocalist Edu Falaschi will be embarking on his Rebirth Of The Shadows Tour across Brazil where he will be performing songs from albums he has appeared on such as Rebirth, Hunters And Prey, Temple Of Shadows, Aurora Consurgens and Aqua. Joining Falaschi on the tour will be ex-Angra members drummer Aquilles Priester and keyboardist Fabio Laguna. The tour originally began in July of this summer with seven packed shows that totaled over 10,000 in attendance. Now it returns for 23 dates in December and January.

"I've had many requests for concerts singing Angra! It's natural since I was Angra's lead singer for 12 years. Now Angra fans around the globe can have the chance to hear the Angra anthems performed by the original singer in an emotional and nostalgic experience that will bring back the good feelings from the golden years! I plan to perform first in South America and from there reach fans across USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia." says Falaschi.

In 2016, Falaschi released both his solo album Moonlight and E.V.O, the 5th studio album from Almah via Test Your Metal Records. Throughout his career, Edu Falaschi has sold over 1 million albums, recorded 15 albums, along with several world tours that have included Japan, Europe, UAE and South America plus many important festivals like Wacken, Sweden Rock, Monsters of Rock, Rock in Rio, Progpower, Rock Machina, Gods of Metal, etc.