EDU FALASCHI Launches Video Trailer For Upcoming Temple Of Shadows In Concert CD / DVD / Blu-Ray

Edu Falaschi has released the first trailer for DVD, Blu-Ray and live CD, Temple Of Shadows In Concert, recorded in 2019 at Tom Brasil, in São Paulo. The band that recorded the material is formed by Edu Falaschi (vocals), Aquiles Priester (drums), Fabio Laguna (keyboards), Roberto Barros (guitar), Diogo Mafra (guitar) and Raphael Dafras (bass).

Edu Falaschi’s team comments on the trailer: “We are very proud to announce the official trailer for the show Edu Falaschi - Temple Of Shadows In Concert, that was performed with excellence by Edu Falaschi, Aquiles Priester, Fabio Laguna, Raphael Dafras, Diogo Mafra and Roberto Barros, in addition to the glorious presence of the Bachiana Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by the legendary conductor João Carlos Martins, with the wonderful arrangements of the great Maestro Adriano Machado! It was a memorable night that celebrated the 15th anniversary of the album Temple Of Shadows recorded by Edu Falaschi, Aquiles Priester, Kiko Loureiro, Rafael Bittencourt and Felipe Andreoli with Angra in 2004! This tribute had many special guests such as Kai Hansen, Michael Vescera, Sabine Edelsbacher, Guilherme Arantes and Tiago Mineiro! The filming and image editing was in charge of Foggy Filmes, directed by Junior Carelli and Rudge Campos, the audio was captured by Audiomobile of the great sound engineer Andre “Kbelo” Sangiacomo! The mixing and mastering was made by the renowned producer Jesse Vainio in Finland! There were more than 200 professionals working hard on this project that had the crucial support of @yeptv and especially the loyal fans that made it possible! Thank you very much for providing us the opportunity to realize this beautiful dream!”

Watch the trailer below.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Angra's Temple Of Shadows album, the band's former Edu Falaschi along with the Bachiana Philharmonic Orchestra featuring worldwide acclaimed conductor João Carlos Martins, proudly produced on May 2019 one of the most historic and emblematic concerts ever seen. To celebrate this union between heavy metal and symphonic orchestra, Falaschi will release Temple Of Shadows In Concert featuring the acclaimed album performed in its entirety with full orchestra and guests. The show took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 4th, 2019, at Tom Brasil with full capacity of 4,200 metal fans.

Tracklist

"5th Symphony In Cm - Allegro Con Brio" (L. Beethoven)

"Gate XIII"

"Deus Le Volt"

"Spread Your Fire"

"Angels And Demons"

"Waiting Silence"

"Wishing Well"

"The Temple Of Hate"

"The Shadow Hunter"

"No Pain For The Dead"

"Winds Of Destination"

"Sprouts Of Time"

"Morning Star"

"Late Redemption"

"Planeta Água"

"Violin Concert In Gm - The Four Seasons (Summer) - Presto" (A. Vivaldi)

"Streets Of Florence"

"The Glory Of The Sacred Truth"

"Rebirth"

"In Excelcis"

"Nova Era"

Band:

Aquiles Priester * (W.A.S.P. / Primal Fear / Angra / Hangar)

Fabio Laguna * (Angra / Hangar)

Raphael Dafras (Almah)

Roberto Barros

Diogo Mafra.

Special Guests

Kai Hansen * (Gamma Ray / Helloween / Avantasia)

Mike Vescera (Yngwie Malmsteen / Loudness)

Sabine Edelsbacher * (Edenbridge)

Guilherme Arantes

Tiago Minero

*Original members that recorded the Temple Of Shadows album.