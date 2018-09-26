EDU FALASCHI Releases "The Glory Of The Sacred Truth" Music Video

Internationally renowned Brazilian power vocalist Edu Falaschi (ex-Angra, Almah) has released a video for "The Glory Of The Sacred Truth", the title track of his EP, and featuring a performance by the musicians from his solo Rebirth Of Shadows tour.

These tracks from the EP are the first recordings in 10 years that Edu Falaschi, Aquiles Priester and Fabio Laguna perform together. The songs are "The Glory Of Sacred Truth" and "Streets Of Florence". Listen to The Glory Of Sacred Truth EP on Spotify.

The video for "The Glory Of The Sacred Truth" was recorded and directed by Junior Carelli of Foggy Films and was filmed in a helipad of a building in São Bernardo do Campo.