EDU FALASCHI To Release Temple Of Shadows In Concert CD / DVD / Blu-Ray Featuring Former ANGRA Members And Special Guests

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Angra's Temple Of Shadows album, the band's former Edu Falaschi along with the Bachiana Philharmonic Orchestra featuring worldwide acclaimed conductor João Carlos Martins, proudly produced on May 2019 one of the most historic and emblematic concerts ever seen. To celebrate this union between heavy metal and symphonic orchestra, Falaschi will release Temple Of Shadows In Concert featuring the acclaimed album performed in its entirety with full orchestra and guests. The show took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 4th, 2019, at Tom Brasil with full capacity of 4,200 metal fans.

Tracklist

"5th Symphony In Cm – Allegro Con Brio" (L. Beethoven)

"Gate XIII"

"Deus Le Volt"

"Spread Your Fire"

"Angels And Demons"

"Waiting Silence"

"Wishing Well"

"The Temple Of Hate"

"The Shadow Hunter"

"No Pain For The Dead"

"Winds Of Destination"

"Sprouts Of Time"

"Morning Star"

"Late Redemption"

"Planeta Água"

"Violin Concert In Gm – The Four Seasons (Summer) – Presto" (A. Vivaldi)

"Streets Of Florence"

"The Glory Of The Sacred Truth"

"Rebirth"

"In Excelcis"

"Nova Era"

Band:

Aquiles Priester * (W.A.S.P. / Primal Fear / Angra / Hangar)

Fabio Laguna * (Angra / Hangar)

Raphael Dafras (Almah)

Roberto Barros

Diogo Mafra.

Special Guests

Kai Hansen * (Gamma Ray / Helloween / Avantasia)

Mike Vescera (Yngwie Malmsteen / Loudness)

Sabine Edelsbacher * (Edenbridge)

Guilherme Arantes

Tiago Minero

*Original members that recorded the Temple Of Shadows album.