Effects Of Listening To Rock Music On College Students

Many studies have proven that there are countless advantages and benefits to listening to music. Even those who relish in quiet time have our moments when we just need to pump up the volume on our favorite playlist.

The type of music you are listening to plays an important role. Each genre of music has its own formula that makes up its composition. This formula has a direct effect on the listener. Here are some of the effects that listening to rock music can have on college students.

Mental performance gets a boost

Classical music has long been connected with brain development and improved concentration. However, new research is showing that the effects of rock music may be just the same. Rock music is known for its fast, upbeat tempo and volume.

Therefore, the lyrics of rock songs need to follow the beat and tempo set out by the backing music track. The faster the lyrics are sung, the more we need to listen to them to get the full story that a song is trying to tell us.

According to Essayontime.com.au, the famous academic writing site, rock music also has more keys and shifting notes. This forces us to concentrate harder, but we don’t notice how hard we are concentrating because the beat is making us feel so good.

Boost mood

There’s nothing like pumping up the volume to your favorite rock playlist at the end of a very hard day. This is because music makes you happy, resulting in a boost in serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is known as the happy hormone and has some necessary and positive effects on our learning capabilities and ability to store information in the brain.

When we are in a good mood, we are more motivated. When we are more motivated, we work harder, can focus more efficiently. These are all things that help improve our study performance. The rock music effect on our mood is unique and is guaranteed to get us smiling and back in our happy place.





Releases tension

Our time at college comes with a lot of stress. Aside from the obvious pressure on obtaining good grades and making sure we get to graduation day with as few speed bumps as possible, some have the added stress of student loans and part-time jobs.

Tension is not only something that we hold in mind, but also something that we hold in the body. Have you noticed how much better you feel after a really good session of air guitar?

This is because dancing around your dorm room like a maniac to your favorite rock playlist releases all that tension that you are holding in your body. It gets your heart rate up and your lungs working. It’s as good as a workout!

It makes you more creative

The fast and sometimes heavy beat, key changes and shifting notes of rock music not only improve our concentration and it also boosts creativity. When we are mentally focused and free of tension, we are at our most creative.

This is why a break from your academic work to indulge in a little air guitar is the best way to clear your mental pathways for new thoughts and a few more pages of writing.

Listening to rock metal can help here, particularly because there is something very cathartic about this kind of music. Catharsis releases negativity, trauma, anxiety, and insecurities - all things that hold us back from being our most creative selves.

Helps you make more friends

The first year at college can be very difficult for some when it comes to socializing, especially if you attend college far away from your hometown and high school friends. When you find a common interest with your peers, it is much easier to make friends and build a social circle. Pop music is called pop music because it is popular.

Rock music is not as mainstream as some of the genres, and rock metal/heavy metal has even more of a niche market. Most of the time, fans of rock and heavy metal music are more introverted than fans of popular music. Nothing helps an introvert make new friends and improve their social skills like common ground.

Conclusion

It is clear that the effects of listening to rock music has on college students is a positive one all around. At the end of it all, the music genre you choose to listen to boils down to your personal tastes. What is important to remember is that the type of music that you love the most is the type of music that is going to have the most positive effect on you.

Author’s Bio:

Sandra Larson works for a business research and consultancy firm. She also spares time for pursuing her other interest – academic writing covering essays, thesis and dissertations in management subjects. In her free time, she likes to hit the gym, listen to retro songs, and cook Mediterranean cuisine.