EGONAUT Release “Initiium” Music Video

Egonaut, the Swedish doom connoisseurs, return to the sonic maelstrom that is streaming music media with the new single “Initiium”. Mellotrons and organs set the scene followed by crushing drums, heavy guitars and soaring vocals giving the listeners a taste of what is to come from Egonaut.

Intended as a preview of the upcoming album, "Initiium" continues down the musical path from Egonauts previous full length album, Deluminati, albeit a bit doomier and gloomier.

Egonaut's fourth album, The Omega, will be out on Mighty Music in late summer 2017.

Egonaut are:

Emil Kyrk - Vocals

Fredrik Jordanius - Guitars

Mikael Bielinski - Bass

Dennis Zielinski - Keyboards

Markus Johansson - Drums