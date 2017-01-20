EGONAUT Release “Initiium” Music Video

January 20, 2017, an hour ago

EGONAUT Release “Initiium” Music Video

Egonaut, the Swedish doom connoisseurs, return to the sonic maelstrom that is streaming music media with the new single “Initiium”. Mellotrons and organs set the scene followed by crushing drums, heavy guitars and soaring vocals giving the listeners a taste of what is to come from Egonaut.

Intended as a preview of the upcoming album, "Initiium" continues down the musical path from Egonauts previous full length album, Deluminati, albeit a bit doomier and gloomier.

Egonaut's fourth album, The Omega, will be out on Mighty Music in late summer 2017.

Egonaut are:

Emil Kyrk - Vocals
Fredrik Jordanius - Guitars
Mikael Bielinski - Bass
Dennis Zielinski - Keyboards
Markus Johansson - Drums

