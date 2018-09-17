Egyptian / Canadian Metal Band MASSIVE SCAR ERA To Release Color Blind EP In October

Egyptian/Canadian metal band Massive Scar Era will release the Color Blind EP on October 5.th A video for the title track can be found below, and you can pre-order the EP here.

Inclusive of members located in both Cairo and Vancouver, Massive Scar Era is a metal band with Egyptian-oriented influences. The band introduces pre-colonial Egyptian music to through their sound, celebrating the Egyptian identity. What does this mean? The violin, which heavily utilizes Egyptian scales and microtones, does not follow the guidelines set by the Cairo Music Conference (1932), held during the British Colonization of Egypt.

From its formation in 2005, Massive Scar Era has been heavily involved in supporting gender issues promoting anti-sexual harassment and women empowerment campaigns.

The EP was recorded at Rain City Recorders, Vancouver BC, and carefully mastered by Dan Swano at Unisound AB, Germany. The aforementioned first single has experienced a great deal of positive reception from both new and old fans, as well as the media.

Tracklisting:

"Color Blind"

"Unfollow"

"Interlude"

"Oblivious"

"Rogue"

"Color Blind" video:

(Photo by: My City Photos)