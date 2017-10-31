Egypt’s CRESCENT Sign With Listenable Records; Announce New Album Details

Listenable Records has announced the signing of Crescent, a very hard working band and death metal pioneers in their own country.

Crescent was formed in 1998 by Ismaeel Attallah and Amr Mokhtar with the infatuation by bands like Death, Bolt Thrower and particularly the Swedish black metal scene.



Crescent performed in various gigs in Cairo and Alexandria, mainly performing a few original songs along with a dedicated set list of Dissection songs. Abruptly, they decided to wipe it off completely and to work on achieving a style that marks their own sound. That new inception needed persistence and time on a journey seeking Crescent’s identity.



Crescent recorded their debut album Pyramid Slaves in 2013, which totally embraced the black/death metal genre mixed with of their Egyptian sound. Pyramid Slaves uniqueness in composition and writing stands on its own for its richness in melodies and complexities. It tackles versatile subjects like Egyptian mythology, wars, religion, human nature and how history clearly repeats itself till today in nuances.

As The first Egyptian band to tour Europe, Crescent covered Germany, Austria, Belgium, Holland and Czech Republic. Shortly after, they won the local Wacken Metal Battle and represented Egypt for the first time at Wacken Open Air 2014.

Reaching a new level of maturity in striking a new balance between aggression and melody. 'The

Order of Amenti' is a tribute to the Ancient Egyptian gods. It is their thought of contribution to Egypt and to the Metal world as they have always wanted to create something to pay homage to their history and country.



Mixed and mastered at Vamacara studio in France, with its artwork created by Michal 'Xaay’ Loranc, Crescent’s The Order Of Amenti is scheduled for a February 2018 release on Listenable Records.

Tracklisting:

“Reciting Spells To Mutilate Apophis”

“Sons Of Monthu”

“Obscuring The Light”

“Through The Scars Of Horus”

“The Will Of Amon-Ra”

“Beyond The Path Of Amenti”

“The Twelfth Gate”

“In The Name Of Osiris”