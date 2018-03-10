EISREGEN Announce Mini-Album Satan Liebt Dich

The German extreme metallers Eisregen are going to release a new mini-album this summer.

The new release is entitled Satan Liebt Dich (Satan loves you), will contain seven new and previously unreleased songs and should shorten the waiting time until the band's 13th studio album will be released this fall.

Satan Liebt Dich will once again be mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E, whereas drummer Yantit will take care of the cover artwork.

Vocalist M. Roth exclusively talked to the German Legacy magazine and revealed a few other details about the upcoming record in the magazine's latest issue (#113).

The mini-album's record release show - which is also presented by the Legacy magazine - will take place on the actual release date - on June 8th - at the Heudepot in Tambach-Dietharz, Germany. The gig's motto is "Metal im Thüringer Wald 2018". Eisregen will be joined by their label mates Grabak and Hardholz on this evening.